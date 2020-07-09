Don't Miss These Deals From Lululemon's Warehouse Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Athleisurewear enthusiasts, today's your lucky day. As of right now, Lululemon has officially launched an online warehouse sale!
Yes, the brand behind your favorite yoga leggings, breezy and breathable tank tops, and luxe (but still workout-friendly) loungewear is offering up pieces like these and more at wallet-friendly prices. As if that's not enough, they'll be adding new items every day for the duration of the sale, so there's lots of opportunities to find the perfect pieces to add to your workout wardrobe (or your collection of lazy Sunday gear).
What's the catch? You only have until Monday, July 13 to take advantage of these deals. We picked out a few faves and shared them down below to start you on your way. Happy shopping!
Lululemon Goal Smasher Jacket
We love the color name on this jacket: magenta glow. What we love even more? How it's made for running, with wind-resistant fabric, tons of pockets and an optional hood. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and quick-drying, with four-way stretch that moves with you.
Lululemon On the Fly 7/8 Pant
We may not be doing a lot of traveling these days, but when we start back up, these pants will be ready. They're made of wrinkle-free fabric that's quick-drying and machine washable, with a lie-flat waistband that features a hidden pocket. They're the perfect on-the-go, office to errand-running pants, available in two fab colors.
Lululemon Mapped Out High-Rise Tight
These high-rise leggings in three versatile colors were made for people who love to sweat. Why? The material they're constructed of features SenseKnit Technology, which offers various levels of sweat-wicking, quick-drying, breathability that's knit seamlessly into the fabric. Whether you're into hot yoga or HIIT, you'll be able to keep cool when things heat up.
Lululemon Breeze By Long Sleeve II
How about something seamless to top things off? This long-sleeved tee features tiny ventilation holes, so you'll feel easy breezy thanks to maximum airflow. Not only is the fabric anti-chafing, but it also has Silverescent technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria, making it the perfect post-workout, running-to-brunch piece.
Lululemon Cut Back Crop Tank
You can never have too many soft, breathable workout tops, but this one is likely to become your favorite. It's cropped but with a relaxed fit, making it a perfect piece for rigorous workouts... especially with the keyhole cut-out in the back that offers extra ventilation.
Lululemon Lifted Balance Long Sleeve
But it doesn't all have to be about working out: sometimes you just want to chill (Netflix optional). This top says "take a breather" to us, and even though it's made with quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric, we're more drawn to that relaxed silhouette that looks like it has room to accommodate some late-night snacking.
Lululemon Pace Rival High-Rise Crop
Red leggings are a must for any workout wardrobe. Why? Because you already have ten pairs of black leggings, so it's time to switch it up. These crops have all the bells and whistles you've come to expect from Lululemon, but with a couple added bonuses: strategically placed mesh panels for added ventilation, and a drawcord to customize your fit.
