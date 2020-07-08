Drew Barrymore's Quarantine Diet and Fitness Routine Revealed: "I Have to Work So Hard"

Hey moms, hasn't it been a wild couple of months?

As many American parents can relate to, quarantine and the Coronavirus pandemic has caused more than a few changes at home.

But when it comes to Drew Barrymore, she's trying her best to take care of herself physically and mentally even if everyday isn't perfect.

"I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week. I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it's OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma," she shared with InStyle. "I don't know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life. Other than that, between homeschooling and working, I felt very overwhelmed at first—and I hate feeling overwhelmed. It was weird to be a mom and a teacher and a provider and a friend."

The actress continued, "I felt sad for a while that I was all I could offer my children. Then I realized that I had to get out from under it. I have so much empathy and patience for everyone but myself, it's sick."