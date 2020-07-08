Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son Says He's "Greatly Disappointed" in Britain's Treatment of Meghan Markle

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement around the world, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s son has spoken up about the treatment of America's most famous British royal.

In an interview with Britain's i newspaper, Martin Luther King III addressed what Meghan Markle faced from the British public and press once she became Prince Harry's significant other, notably different from other members of the royal family as she is an American woman of color.

King said he was "greatly disappointed" watching the media coverage unfold. "The reports that I saw were very, very, very difficult reports of how she was treated," he said.

However, King also noted he was not shocked.