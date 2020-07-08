Here's What's Really Going on Between Brian Austin Green and Model Tina Louise

New couple alert? Not so fast.

Brian Austin Green and model Tina Louise might be sparking romance rumors, but they aren't an exclusive couple just yet. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who recently split from wife Megan Fox, was first spotted out with Tina in Los Angeles in late June. However, it sounds like the stars aren't putting any labels on their romance at this time.

"Brian and Tina aren't dating seriously, but have been casually hanging out and seeing each other," a source tells E! News. "Brian expressed interest in Tina through social media, and they have hung out a few times now."

"She's attracted to him and loves his personality but is hesitant since he is fresh out of a divorce," the insider shares. "Tina is a good distraction for him and Brian likes her company."

The source also adds, "Tina wanted to show Brian her vegan restaurant, Sugar Taco and so they decided to have a casual lunch date there."