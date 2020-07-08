Racial JusticeMary Kay LetourneauWellnessPhotosVideos

You Need These 11 Affordable Fashion Staples From Amazon's The Drop in Your Closet

Shop these basics, from bralettes to bike shorts.
By Carolin Lehmann Jul 08, 2020 8:19 PMTags
E-comm: The Drop Fashion Staples You Need in Your Closet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you haven't heard, Amazon's The Drop brings you fashion collections from some of your favorite influencers, available to shop for 30 hours only. You should definitely check out these collections, but The Drop also has some fashion staples available for you to shop at all times, meant to complete your flash sale looks. 

Below, shop the The Drop fashion staples you need in your closet, from bralettes to bike shorts.

Summer 2020's Best Perfumes

The Drop Hillary Transport Tote Bag

A black or brown tote bag goes with any outfit. This one is studded and closes with a magnet.

$50
Amazon

The Drop Greta Fitted Square Neck Halter Sweater Bralette

Between the square neck and halter style, we can't get enough of this bralette that doubles as a top. It's made of a comfy sweater material.

$30
Amazon

The Drop Berlin Block Heeled Sandal

The heels on these faux leather sandals are the perfect height. Plus, the mule style is totally on trend.

$50
Amazon

The Drop Amelia Square Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress

This square neck midi dress has a bodycon fit and comes in four different colors. It also has a chic high-low hem.

$40
Amazon

The Drop Michaela Fleece Side Slit Short

Tie dye is one of 2020's biggest trends, and these shorts will become your new loungewear go-tos. They're made of a soft fleece and have an elastic waistband. 

$30
Amazon

The Drop Essen Bow Pointed Toe Flat Mule Sandal

These flat mules with a bow are perfect for work. They're also available in three other colors.

$50
Amazon

The Drop Sasha Vintage Mid-Rise Button-Fly Cutoff Denim Short

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of cut-off shorts. These are mid-rise and have a light wash.

$40
Amazon

The Drop Women's Jeannie High Rise Mid Length Bike Short

Bike shorts are a huge trend this year and these comfy cotton ones have a flattering high-waisted fit.

$25
Amazon

The Drop Sonia Scoop Neck Fitted Body Con Mini Tank Dress

This rose tank dress is breezy for hot summer days. You can also snag it in black.

$30
Amazon

The Drop Gwen Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Ribbed Sweater

The cut of this mock-neck sweater is totally chic and on trend. It's sophisticated yet comfortable.

$50
Amazon

The Drop Women's Natalie V-Neck Lace Trimmed Camisole Tank Top

This lace cami is lingerie-inspired and ready for a night out. Shop it in five different colors.

$35
Amazon

Ready to shop more affordable finds? Check out our best finds from the Macy's Black Friday in July sale and this sale on Olay overnight masks and serum sticks.  And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

