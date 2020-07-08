You Need These 11 Affordable Fashion Staples From Amazon's The Drop in Your Closet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you haven't heard, Amazon's The Drop brings you fashion collections from some of your favorite influencers, available to shop for 30 hours only. You should definitely check out these collections, but The Drop also has some fashion staples available for you to shop at all times, meant to complete your flash sale looks.

Below, shop the The Drop fashion staples you need in your closet, from bralettes to bike shorts.