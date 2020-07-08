American Idol's Chris Sligh Diagnosed With Pneumonia After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Chris Sligh has been diagnosed with pneumonia after testing positive for coronavirus.

The American Idol alum confirmed the news on Tuesday.

According to a statement obtained by E! News, the 42-year-old singer was notified on June 24 that a co-writer had been exposed to COVID-19. Sligh then began exhibiting coronavirus symptoms on June 25. He was tested for COVID-19 on June 27, and the test came back positive. His wife, Sarah, and his children—Keira , 9, and McCartney, 7—tested positive for coronavirus the following week.

"The kids have completely recovered and Sarah seems to be through the worst of it," he said in a statement to E! News.

On July 6, Sligh was admitted to the hospital. He said the move came "after two days of symptoms becoming more serious."

"I was told I had bilateral pneumonia, and I'm at home recovering," Sligh continued in the statement. "We're grateful for [the] outpouring of love and prayer from fans and friends and hope that my rough experience reminds people how serious this disease is. So please, wear masks, social distance and take care of each other."