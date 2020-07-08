"Heartbroken" Amanda Kloots Shares What She'll Miss Most About Late Husband Nick Cordero

Related : Zach Braff, Sara Bareilles & More Celebs Remember Nick Cordero

It's been three days since Nick Cordero passed away from complications caused by coronavirus.

The Broadway star, who was just 41, died on Sunday, July 5, after spending over 90 days in the hospital. The Tony nominee's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the devastating news of his passing on social media.

"God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots wrote to her followers. "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere."

After thanking her husband's medical team, Kloots, who shares 1-year-old son Elvis with Cordero, went on to acknowledge the support she's received over the past few months.

"I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we've received these last 95 days," she wrote. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, 'they'll give you hell but don't you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,"' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight."

Kloots concluded her post with a message to Cordero, writing, "I will love you forever and always my sweet man. "