Here's Why Gwyneth Paltrow Got Her 14-Year-Old Son a "Boob Puzzle"

Gwyneth Paltrow's son recently received a very interesting present from his mom.

In a new Goop blog post, entitled "Summer at Home," the Oscar winner shared how her family is spending their time amid the Coronavirus pandemic. "Home is where the heart is. Right now, it's also where the work, dates, entertainment, and summer vacation are," Paltrow wrote. "I've reset my course a bit to embrace this new normal, and after three and a half months, I've found hacks that make WFH a little less taxing, tips for combating recipe fatigue, ways to move my body and quiet my mind and make sheltering in place feel like a holiday without ever stepping foot on a plane."

Paltrow, who shares kids Apple Martin, 16, and Moses Martin, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin, went on to list her must-have at-home items, including a few board games.

"There's been a lot of Trivial Pursuit happening at the house. And I got Moses the boob puzzle just for fun," Paltrow wrote, referencing Jiggy's 450-piece puzzle. The puzzle, designed by artist Julia Heffernan, is available for $40 on the company's website. And, according to reviews, it's a total hit with customers.