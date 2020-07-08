Princess Raiyah of Jordan Gets Married in First Royal Wedding Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Ring the wedding bells!
Princess Raiyah of Jordan is officially off-the-market. The 34-year-old royal married Ned Donovan, who is a British journalist and the grandson of beloved children's author Roald Dahl and Oscar-winning actress Patricia Neal.
The newlyweds said "I do" in England on Tuesday. According to People, the bride's American-born mom, Queen Noor, attended the ceremony and was able to celebrate her daughter's special day.
"Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding," Princess Raiyah shared on Twitter, alongside two romantic portraits of her and her husband.
The 34-year-old princess explained that she originally planned to tie the knot in April, but had to change her date due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, this marks the first royal wedding since the COVID-19 outbreak.
As some royal fans know, Princess Eugenie was set to wed real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. However, for the same reasons as Princess Raiyah, she had to put her big day on hold.
"While it was originally planned for April in Jordan, the pandemic derailed those plans and it was safer for my husband's family to hold it in the U.K," Princess Raiyah said in her Twitter post. "God willing we look forward to celebrating in Jordan once the situation allows."
For her special day, the royal family member looked effortlessly elegant in a white long-sleeve wedding gown. Her breathtaking design featured intricate beading that made out delicate floral embroidery. Her organza sleeves made the jewel-embellishments pop even more. Her veil was floor-length and matched her stunning bridal gown.
The groom donned a fitted tuxedo, which included a black blazer, an ocean blue vest, white button-down, grey pinstripe pants and patterned tie.
The news of Princess Raiyah and Ned's wedding comes less than a year after they got engaged. At the time, the Royal Hashemite Court announced the exciting and special news in a statement, according to multiple reports.
"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Princess Raiyah bint Al Hussein to Mr Faris Ned Donovan, which took place on Saturday, 26 October 2019," the statement read.
Congrats to the newlyweds!