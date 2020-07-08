Princess Raiyah of Jordan Gets Married in First Royal Wedding Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Ring the wedding bells!

Princess Raiyah of Jordan is officially off-the-market. The 34-year-old royal married Ned Donovan, who is a British journalist and the grandson of beloved children's author Roald Dahl and Oscar-winning actress Patricia Neal.

The newlyweds said "I do" in England on Tuesday. According to People, the bride's American-born mom, Queen Noor, attended the ceremony and was able to celebrate her daughter's special day.

"Thank you all for your kind messages on our wedding," Princess Raiyah shared on Twitter, alongside two romantic portraits of her and her husband.

The 34-year-old princess explained that she originally planned to tie the knot in April, but had to change her date due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In fact, this marks the first royal wedding since the COVID-19 outbreak.

As some royal fans know, Princess Eugenie was set to wed real estate developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. However, for the same reasons as Princess Raiyah, she had to put her big day on hold.