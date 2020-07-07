Becca Kufrin Says It's Not the Year to "Pretend Everything's Perfect” Amid Garrett Yrigoyen Split Rumors

Every year has its thorns—but 2020 sure is extra prickly.

Like so many Americans can relate to, the first half of the year has proven to be a challenging one. And during Tuesday's all-new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca Kufrin opened up about her mindset as the second half of the year begins.

"I mean 2020 for me personally—and I think for a lot of people in not only our country but our world—it's testing us and there are so many different factors," she shared. "COVID is still a thing and because everything else that's taking place is at the forefront, sometimes I forget, like, ‘Oh, my God. We're living through a quarantine and this shutdown and people are dying.' Like, there's so much going on in this year."

And although a new decade started professionally "on a high," Becca explained that things have been challenging.