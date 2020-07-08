Shop These School Uniform Deals Before They Sell Out

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We may have just celebrated Fourth of July, but school is right around the corner. Are your kids prepared... and more importantly, do they have anything to wear?
Shopping for school uniforms can be complicated, but a bunch of your fave retailers have taken all the guesswork out of back-to-school fashion. Whether they need skorts to take them from class to playtime, chinos that will last the school year, or a classic polo that stands the test of time, you can find all these things and more for a great price, but you'd better act fast. These deals won't be around for long...
Shop below to find all the back-to-school uniform essentials to get the season started off right!
French Toast Anti-Pill Crew Neck Cardigan Sweater
French Toast has a ton of school uniform staples to choose from, and even features an option where you can search the site using school information to find school-approved outfits. They have everything from twill pants to skirts to classic polos, but we recommend this anti-pill sweater with perfect five-star reviews. It's available for everyone from toddlers to adults.
Chaps Long Sleeve Stretch Oxford
A classic white button down is a schooltime must, and this one fits the bill perfectly. It has a button front with a button-down collar, with long sleeves and a chest pocket for a little bit of style. Plus, it's machine washable and has a little spandex in the cotton/poly blend so your kidlet has room to move and play. Kohl's has a ton of great deals on other school uniform essentials, too.
Under Armour Girls' UA Uniform Skort
You might not expect a brand like Under Armour to carry some good school uniform options, but considering they're known for their superior activewear, they're actually ideal for creating school gear that can withstand rigorous wear. Take this skort, for example. It's made of soft, stretchy, breathable fabric that's stain resistant, wicks away sweat, and dries fast.
Land's End Iron Knee Blend Plain Front Chino Pants
Land's End has the school uniform category wired, with everything from shorts to cotton tees to sweatpants to dresses designed for your kid's needs. These innovative chinos, made in a range covering toddlers to adults, features the brand's patented Iron Knees construction, with a hidden polyester interlining at the knees that makes them super-durable.
Old Navy Pique-Knit Uniform Polo Short-Sleeve Dress
School-mandated dresses can be a little staid, but they don't have to be with this cute short-sleeve polo dress, sporting a seamed waist and flared skirt and rib knit accents. Not what you're looking for? Fret not: Old Navy has a ton of school uniform options to choose from, including Bermudas, twill skorts, boot-cut pants and more.
Gap Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Of course your kid needs a classic polo shirt to get them through the school year. This one, crafted from soft jersey knit, is available in three different colors and features a Peter Pan collar with henley buttons. But they're also going to need pants, shirts, backpacks and more, so good thing Gap has a School Uniform Store.
