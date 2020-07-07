Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Respond After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

In the words of Mike Sorrentino, "We have a situation."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing social distancing protocols, the Jersey Shore cast reunited for a birthday meal in honor of "The Situation," who turned 37 years old on July 4. Castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a photo of the outdoor get-together, which took place at The Butcher's Block restaurant in Long Branch, N.J. Along with Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, Farley's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Cortese's husband, Christopher Buckner, the reality stars posed together for the picture on social media. Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were missing from the surprise party as they are based on the West Coast.

"Happy birthday @mikethesituation ... @vinnyguadagnino the mask won't protect us with the shit u got jkjk," Farley quipped in the caption in reference to Guadagnino, who was the only person in the photo donning a face mask.

The image sparked some disapproval and debate in the comment section over the lack of masks being worn. "Vinny, the only one w respect for others. You would think being some of u have kids at home u would protect them better," one critic wrote.