Jersey Shore's JWoww and Deena Cortese Respond After Cast Is Criticized for Not Wearing Masks

In the words of Mike Sorrentino, "We have a situation."
Amid the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing social distancing protocols, the Jersey Shore cast reunited for a birthday meal in honor of "The Situation," who turned 37 years old on July 4. Castmate Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared a photo of the outdoor get-together, which took place at The Butcher's Block restaurant in Long Branch, N.J. Along with Sorrentino's wife, Lauren Sorrentino, Farley's boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Cortese's husband, Christopher Buckner, the reality stars posed together for the picture on social media. Pauly D and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were missing from the surprise party as they are based on the West Coast.
"Happy birthday @mikethesituation ... @vinnyguadagnino the mask won't protect us with the shit u got jkjk," Farley quipped in the caption in reference to Guadagnino, who was the only person in the photo donning a face mask.
The image sparked some disapproval and debate in the comment section over the lack of masks being worn. "Vinny, the only one w respect for others. You would think being some of u have kids at home u would protect them better," one critic wrote.
However, the comment did not go unnoticed by Farley, who fired back, "We have all been tested and don't see anyone who hasn't been regularly test... it's also hard to eat and wear a mask."
The mom of two continued, "But glad you know all about us and think we would ever put anyone in jeopardy... especially our kids."
Cortese also caught some flack over on her Instagram page over not wearing a mask at the gathering. On a second photo of her and Buckner smiling at the table sans facial coverings, one person wrote in part, "You got to be safe nowadays you don't know who has it but has no face the virus that is."
She responded, "We wore our masks to and from table ..at table in nj you can take it off."
Cortese reiterated her point in a tweet, writing, "We wore masks to and from the table .. in NJ once you get to the table you can take your masks off."
In New Jersey, restaurant patrons are only allowed to dine outside and must be seated six feet apart at tables of eight or less people. While employees are required to wear face coverings, customers must only wear masks when they are inside the building, such as for using the restroom.