Usain Bolt Deserves a Medal After Revealing His Baby Girl's Unique Name

Usain Bolt just won the game of baby names.

On Tuesday afternoon, the world-famous Olympian celebrated his girlfriend Kasi J. Bennett's birthday. But while marking the special day, the track and field star revealed the name of their baby girl.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face," he wrote on Instagram. "Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

Usain continued, "I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21th birthday."

The athlete included photos from Kasi's photo shoot with baby Olympia. And yes, fans and followers are already obsessed with the newborn's smile and name.