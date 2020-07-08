Chrisley Knows Best Sneak Peek: See Savannah Chrisley Tell Brother Chase Her Wedding Is Called Off

A relationship revelation.
Savannah Chrisley reveals to brother Chase Chrisley her decision to postpone her wedding to Nic Kerdiles.
"Nic and I have decided to call the wedding off," Savannah nervously shares.
Understandably, Chase is taken aback by this news, asking, "What do you mean?"
As she continues, Savannah clarifies that she and her fiancé decided they needed to "take a couple steps back."
"Things just moved way too fast," the 22-year-old reality star admits. "Like, we started dating, it was long distance. So, obviously, when we saw each other it was gonna be nothing but the good stuff. It was easy."
Upon hearing this, Chase inquires if Nic got on Savannah's "nerves" when they lived together. In response, Savannah reveals there is a bigger issue at hand.
"We just suck at communicating with one another," she relays. "That's what it comes down to. So, then it always leads to an argument."
Of course, Chase is upset to hear about his sister's "terrible situation" and encourages Savannah "to call it off" if she isn't happy.
Although Savannah doesn't want to hurt Nic, who she still cares about, she is trying to figure out if she's still in love with him.
"I am honestly so confused right now," Savannah says in a confessional. "I thought that I wanted this wedding, but I can't ignore where things are with Nic and I right now."
In addition to all of this stress, Savannah and Chase worry about dad Todd Chrisley's reaction to the news.
"I mean, it is gonna crush them, especially Daddy," Chase warns. "'Cause, I mean, this is his dream wedding. You know he's got so much planned."
Savannah responds, "Trust me, I know!"
