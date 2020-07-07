Golf Pro Sean Fredrickson and His Three Kids Die in Plane Crash

Golf pro Sean Fredrickson and his three children were among those killed in a plane crash over Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho on Sunday, July 5.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office has said that the tragic accident occurred when two planes collided and crashed into the water. According to authorities, eight people were aboard the planes and there are no known survivors. Fredickson, 48, his 16-year-old son Hayden Fredrickson and stepchildren Sofia, 15, and Quinn Olsen, 11, were confirmed by the golfer's wife as four of the victims.
April Fredrickson spoke to local Fox affiliate KPTV about her unimaginable loss.
"My family died while they were on an adventure," she shared. "Everyone was so excited to be on that plane... I think that, at the end of the day, they died doing what they loved which was, you know, being together."
"My daughter was 15 and she loved life, she literally loved life," April told the news station. "My little guy was Quinn. He was 11 and he was my best friend. He was just always in tune with what I needed."
Fredrickson, who worked as the head golf professional at Oswego Lake Country Club in Oregon and also served as the president of the Pacific Northwest PGA Section, was remembered by colleagues and loved ones as a dedicated father and lifelong champion of the sport of golf.
"Sean was an incredible father, husband, PGA Professional, mentor, and leader," the PGA said in a statement. "There are never words to communicate the pain of such a loss. Whether through prayer or quiet reflection, please hold Sean and his family in your hearts... As you remember Sean, reflect on the enthusiasm, the integrity, the passion and the love we saw in him every day. We will miss you, our friend."
At about 2:20 p.m. on the afternoon of July 5, the U.S. Coast Guard and multiple units responded to reports of the collision. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Sonar Team later located the plane wreckage at 127 feet below the water.
Authorities have not officially released the identities of the victims.
The crash is currently under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.