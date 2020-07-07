Thandie Newton Recalls What It Was Really Like Working With "Dominant" Tom Cruise

Thandie Newton is sharing her experiences from filming Mission: Impossible 2.

In a new interview with Vulture, the actress looked back on the 2000 movie. While she was never asked to be part of another project in the franchise, Thandie recalls working alongside Tom Cruise.

"I was so scared of Tom. He was a very dominant individual. He tries superhard to be a nice person," she claimed. "But the pressure. He takes on a lot. And I think he has this sense that only he can do everything as best as it can be done."

Thandie went on to describe an evening where the duo was filming a night scene together. According to the actress, "Tom was not happy with what I was doing because I had the s--ttiest lines."

"We filmed the entire scene with me being him—because, believe me, I knew the lines by then—and him playing me. And it was the most unhelpful…I can't think of anything less revealing," she continued. "It just pushed me further into a place of terror and insecurity. It was a real shame. And bless him. And I really do mean bless him, because he was trying his damnedest."