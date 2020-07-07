Chris Evans and Lily James Spark Romance Rumors as They're Spotted Out Together in London

Mamma mia! Is this the sight of a new Hollywood romance?

While fans are seeing much less of their favorite stars amid the coronavirus pandemic and in this age of social distancing, a recent joint sighting has the Internet doubly buzzing—that of Chris Evans and Lily James. The typically private Defending Jacob actor and Yesterday actress were spotted by photographers out together on July 4th in London. According to a source, the two left the Mark's Club in Mayfair together and headed back to the Corinthia London hotel.

E! News has reached out to the stars' reps for comment. While neither have publicly addressed the mounting speculation, photos of their outing have sparked rumors over a possible romance between the two celebrities.

"If Chris Evans and Lily James are actually dating then they are honestly the world's most attractive power couple and I want them to run the whole world pls," one fan quipped in a tweet.