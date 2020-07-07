Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Responds to Backlash Over Colton Underwood Breakup Comments

Related : Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Officially Break Up

Cassie Randolph is "a little irritated" over her interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever special.

On Monday night, ABC aired the reality star's virtual chat with Bachelor host Chris Harrison, during which she addressed her recent breakup with Colton Underwood. The duo, who met on season 23 on the series, announced their split in May after about two years together.

"It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us," Cassie said of her breakup during Monday's special. "We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard."

Cassie also denied that Colton's battle with coronavirus played a role in their split. "Quarantine and COVID had nothing to do with our breakup at all," the star assured Chris. "I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even."