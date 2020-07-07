Bachelor's LaNease Adams Suffered Depression After "Racist Backlash" From Alex Michel's Season

Nearly two decades since she appeared on the inaugural season of The Bachelor, LaNease Adams has not forgotten the treatment she faced while starring on the milestone show and the suffering she endured as a result.

In a piece penned for Women's Health, Adams revisited her experience with ABC's hit show back in 2002 as a 23-year-old competing for the love of the first-ever Bachelor Alex Michel. She was ultimately eliminated in week three, but it was what happened off the show that led to depression and a hospitalization.

As she began in the essay, "I had already dated outside of my race a lot, so I didn't have any reservations about dating a white guy. No one really seemed to think there was anything wrong with that here in Los Angeles, so I didn't expect any backlash for dating someone white on a reality TV show."

Adams noted, "At 23, I kind of thought I understood life. But once the show happened, I no longer understood anything. I didn't understand myself. I couldn't trust people—and, as someone who always looked outside for validation, that realization hit me hard."

Adams described the "racist backlash" she faced online, including finding a photo of herself kissing Michel on a white supremacist website "with terrible comments written about how disgusting it was to have people of two different races kissing on the show."