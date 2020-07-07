The Bachelor's Jamie Gabrielle Says Eating Disorder Has "Taken Over" Her Life Post-Show

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart star Jamie Gabrielle is opening up about her struggles with mental health issues.

In recent months, many on social media have praised the musician with her new, thinner physique. But as Jamie revealed on Instagram this week, there's more than meets the eye.

"I get a lot of DMs and comments addressing the way I look and people asking for my workout routine or how I 'lost the weight'," she shared in a candid statement. "Yes, I have been working out but the truth is that I struggle with an eating disorder, depression and anxiety."

She continued, "In my life I have gone from being almost overweight to being underweight, unable to sustain a healthy lifestyle. My eating disorder is something I've battled with since I was 14 but especially since coming off of the show it has taken over my life."