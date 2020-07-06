Racial JusticeNick CorderoKhloe & TristanCelebrity Game Face

Kevin Hart Shares How "Lucky" He Feels To Be Alive On His 41st Birthday

The comedian was nearly paralyzed in a car accident back in September and shared how "so blessed and so thankful" he is to see his 41st birthday.
Kevin Hart is appreciating his birthday a little bit more this year.

Today, the comedian shared a picture of himself to mark his 41st birthday, smiling as he soaked up the rays on a boat.

"So blessed & so thankful to see the age 41, the actor shared in his caption. "I'm lucky to be alive. There will never be another day that just goes by in my life that's not treated with the highest level of respect and appreciation."

Of course, the Night School performer was likely referencing his terrifying car accident back in September of last year, where he suffered "major" injuries to his spine that required back surgery and a long road of physical therapy to get back to normal.

In May of this year, Hart visited Joe Rogan's popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience to share his recovery journey and how he viewed his comeback similar to the titular character from the Rocky Balboa films.

Via Philly Voice, Hart told the podcast host, "If I can continue to outdo me from the day before, then I am ahead. That's the newfound energy that I got out of life now."

"I'm on this amazing Rocky story with myself – it's in my head," he continued. "This is the comeback. I'm going to come back better than ever." 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

While the star has mentioned he still goes to physical therapy and gets massages to help him heal, we have already seen his hard work pay off.

Back in November, the comedian made his first public appearance after the accident when he surprised everyone at the E! People's Choice Awards.

Taking the stage to accept his trophy for Best Comedy Act, the entertainer thanked God and said, "I don't have to be here. Being that I am, it makes me appreciate life even more, it makes me appreciate the things that really matter."

Hart's wife Eniko Hart also spent the day celebrating the comedian's birthday, sharing a series of pictures on her Instagram to toast to the occasion.

"I took a trip down memory lane this morning and gathered jus a few photos from over the years," she wrote alongside the photos. "You've gotten better, older, & wiser over the years. I loved u then and love more of the man that you've become."

The model, who is expecting here second child with Hart, also posted a cute pic of the duo together on the boat on her own feed, writing "Let's TOAST IT UP!"

We agree!

So here's to Kevin Hart's birthday, and many more.

As a present to us, Kevin's birthday falls on the premiere night of his new show Celebrity Game Face, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. on E!

Watch the Celebrity Game Face premiere tonight at 10 p.m., only on E!

