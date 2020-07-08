Married at First Sight Kicks Off New Season With the Most Uncomfortable Bachelor Party Yet

Before the big wedding day, some bachelors will play!

We're exactly one week away from a brand-new season of Married at First Sight. And as fans eagerly wait to meet five new couples, Lifetime is hosting a kick-off special in hopes of getting viewers even more pumped.

In an exclusive sneak peek from tonight's event, fans meet Henry who is (innocently) celebrating his upcoming wedding with some of his closest girlfriends.

All of a sudden, Brett decides to approach Henry's friend Kristin and get a little too close for comfort.

"We're just friends," Kristin proclaims before Brett further questions her relationship with the groom-to-be. "Really? I don't believe that," he adds after presumably drinking a few too many drinks.

"Well you don't have to. You don't know me," Kristin shared before walking away like a boss with Henry. "Anyways, I'm good. This is about you so let's keep it about you and your engagement."