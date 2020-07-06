Score 80% Off Gucci, Prada & More Designer Sunglasses at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer calls for a new pair of sunnies. Designer shades are eye-catching, sure, but the thought of losing or breaking them makes our wallets shudder. So enter Nordstrom Rack's stellar deals on designer sunglasses—up to 80% off.
You can get the luxe look without all the anxiety by shopping the sunnies in all shapes and sizes from Gucci, Prada and more that we're eyeing below.
Prada Phantos Catwalk Round Sunglasses
How special are the cut-outs on these gold sunglasses? They're also available in silver.
Kate Spade New York Avaline Polarized Aviator Sunglasses
If aviators flatter your face, don't pass up these. They have teeny spades on the temples and come in gold, silver or black.
Tom Ford Cat Eye Sunglasses
We love the retro feel of these tortoiseshell, cat-eye sunglasses. Très chic.
Burberry Pilot Sunglasses
The light gold glean of these soft pilot sunglasses won't overwhelm your face.
Tory Burch Polarized Clubmaster Sunglasses
These sunglasses are retro yet still have the Tory Burch signature glam look with gold Ts at the temples. They're black and brown to go with most outfits.
MCM Round Sunglasses
For a fashion moment, pop on these black and gold round sunglasses. They also come in a rose gold and are a whopping 82% off.
Roberto Cavalli Cat Eye Sunglasses
If you're looking for glam details, don't pass up these cat eye sunglasses with gold designs at the temples. They have smoke gradient lenses.
Fendi Modified Cat Eye Sunglasses
Make a statement with these thick rimmed cat-eye sunglasses with gold at the temples. They're both bold and feminine.
Salvatore Ferragamo Oversize Sunglasses
For the oversize look, pop on these sunnies with black and gold frames. They also come in taupe and gold, if you prefer.
Gucci Square Sunglasses
These classic, square Gucci sunglasses are intricately detailed at the temples. They have smoke gradient lenses.
Tory Burch Pilot Sunglasses
These pilot sunglasses come in a soft brown and gold. They won't overwhelm your face.
