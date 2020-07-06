Tia and Tamera Mowry's Birthday Tributes Prove Their Sister, Sister Bond Never Ends

There's no stronger bond than twin sisters.
Monday marked a special day for Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housely. If you didn't already guess, it's their birthdays!
Before fans celebrate by watching a few Sister, Sister reruns—great idea, right—you may want to see how the proud moms celebrated their big day.
"Sissy!!!! My twinie twin twin. Ride or die since birth. Happy birthday!!!! When we are together I can't wait to wrap my arms around you, sniff you like we always do (ta hee-hee) and giggle till the sun comes down," Tamera shared on Instagram. "I love you very much TT! #twins #sisters #happybirthday."
Not to be outdone, Tia also posted a lengthy Instagram tribute with more than a few throwback photos that you have to see to believe.
"#happybirthday to my womb mate @tameramowrytwo Wow! is all I can say. Being a #twin is a #blessing. We have experienced so many #milestones together. Just to name a few. We booked #Sister,Sister together, we won our first #nickelodeon #kidschoiceawards together, we #graduated from #college together. We traveled the world to together and unfortunately we also experienced #grief together," Tia wrote. "When our #grandmother died, I will never forget us sleeping together in the same hotel bed to comfort each other. #God blessed us to come into this #world together because he knew we couldn't do it alone. Love you sis! Love you my #twin."
She continued, "It's been so long since we've seen each other. It feels so #weird."
Like so many Americans, Tia and Tamera have been socially distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic.
And instead of wishing for an expensive birthday present, Tia has other hopes.
"My #birthday wish has nothing to do with #material things. My wish is for us to kick #coronavirus ASS! Additionally, I want this world to be #unified. My dream would be to vanquish all #prejudices," she shared. "From social economical statuses, to racial prejudices and sexual preferences. We are not #equal until we #all are #equal. I pray for #peace and I #pray for #kindness. Love you and thank you for all the #birthday #wishes."
Happy b-day you two!