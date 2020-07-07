7 of the Funniest Moments From the Celebrity Game Face Premiere

Related : Kevin Hart Hosts as Celeb Couples Battle It Out on "Celebrity Game Face"

Non-stop laughs!

Monday night marked the premiere of the all-new E! special Celebrity Game Face, A.K.A. "the show where your favorite famous couples go head-to-head in some crazy ass challenges, all from the confinements of their crib," as host Kevin Hart put it.

Throughout the special, Kevin and his wife Eniko Parrish guided all of the contestants—Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca; Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams; and Joel McHale and Sarah Williams—as they competed to win money for the charity of their choice.

Oh, and a very unique trophy.

Along the way, each couple experienced hilarious ups and downs, from a food challenge resulting in a rushed bathroom break to a cheating attempt gone wrong.

There were also a number of humorous confessions, including one that involves a drunken experience on the New York City subway!

Check out all of the funniest Celebrity Game Face moments below!