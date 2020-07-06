Cameron Boyce's Family and Friends Honor Disney Channel Star 1 Year After His Death

Gone but certainly not forgotten.

It's hard to believe that it's been one year since Cameron Boyce passed away at 20 years old. But on the anniversary of his death, the Disney Channel star is being honored by his family, friends and co-stars on social media.

On Monday morning, Victor Boyce shared a throwback photo with his son on a trampoline.

"His memory is a blessing," he shared on Instagram with the heart emoji.

As for Cameron's close friends, they also couldn't help but look back on some of their favorite memories with the talented actor.

Skai Jackson shared a video of her close friend dancing and lip syncing to a retro hit. "1 year without you Cameron. I miss you so much, I think about you always," she wrote to her followers. Holly Robinson Peete added, "Wow. 1 year ago. #CameronBoyce is so missed. Prayers up to his family and friends."