Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Reunite One Month After Their Breakup

Back on? Scott Disick and Sofia Richie were spotted out together over the Fourth of July weekend.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the daughter of Lionel Richie reunited in Malibu, just over one month after calling it quits. Cameras spotted Scott and Sofia, wearing a mask as advised amid the Coronavirus pandemic, walking on the beach together as they celebrated the holiday.

In late May, E! News confirmed that the reality star and model had split after three years together. However, the exes were still in communication after their breakup. "They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott," a source shared at the time.

The insider also added that there "wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," but Sofia simply wanted to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health." In early May, Scott—who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian—briefly entered rehab to work on "past traumas," but left after a photo of him at the treatment facility was leaked.