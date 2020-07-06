Sulking and Secrets on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Colt has gotten himself in quite a pickle on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season five.
After returning home from his visit to Chicago to be with Jess, he came clean to his mom, Debbie, about his new relationship. Debbie is worried Colt will marry Jess with haste again because she's another Brazilian woman without permanent US citizenship. She said she doesn't trust him to make the right decision, so she's packing her bags and going with Colt to Brazil to meet Jess and her family.
"I will not let you make the same mistake again," she said. Colt also revealed he's already started giving Jess money for things, including her plane ticket to Brazil. These are all red flags for Debbie.
Meanwhile, there's Vanessa. A woman Colt met online during the last few months of his marriage to Larissa. They eventually met in person and call each other their best friends. The existence of Vanessa makes Jess jealous, Colt said. Have they ever been more than friends? They slept together "just one time," Colt admitted, and he has a crush on her, but she doesn't return the favor.
Larissa took it upon herself to call Jess and warn her about Colt. She said he's the devil and while he will seem perfect at first, he will change. Larissa also warned Jess that Colt will try and mess with her immigration status and said she thought he cheated on her while they were married. Watch out for his shadiness, Larissa warned.
Angela and Michael
In Nigeria, Michael prepared for Angela's arrival and announced plans to move into an apartment with her in advance of their marriage in order to get the spousal visa. In the United States, Angela and her friend Jojo went shopping for Michael's tux and Angela convinced her pal to come with her to be the witness. Jojo voiced her fears that Angela is rushing into things. Angela also visited her OGBYN to get a biopsy and make sure she's still OK to "tote" the baby.
Kalani and Asuelu
After a doctor's visit to learn about measles vaccinations, these two decided to cancel the trip to Samoa. Well, Kalani decided to cancel it. "I think you guys win and I lose," Asuelu said, sulking. Instead of the trip, they decided to go to California to celebrate Oliver's second birthday with family. The road trip from Utah was full of drama between Kalani, Asuelu and Kalani's mom. Kalani thought he was trying to sabotage the weekend because he didn't get his way and go on the trip to Samoa. Once in California, he sulked outside for a bit and then grabbed his things and told production to take off his mic as he hopped on a bus.
Paul and Karine
Now in America, Karine didn't seem impressed with the life Paul was building for them, specifically with his car. He had his old car, but not access to his parents' house.
Elizabeth and Andrei
Safely in Moldova, Andrei's family was happy to have him and his daughter there. While discussing the wedding, Elizabeth learned she'd have to be baptized in Andrei's church, a fact he neglected to tell her.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.