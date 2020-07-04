Amanda Kloots Addresses "Negativity" on Her Instagram Amid Nick Cordero's COVID Recovery

Amanda Kloots has a PSA for those questioning her priorities.
This Friday marked the 91st day that her husband Nick Cordero has been in the hospital since contracting coronavirus. In that time his wife Amanda has been juggling various responsibilities in addition to being a mother to their 1-year-old son Elvis Cordero.
However, it seems that some on Instagram are questioning Kloots' ability to balance her work and personal life. On her Instagram Story, Amanda didn't call out any individuals, but she stated that she wanted to "address negativity," something she "rarely" does.
"I'm going to say something today. A little PSA: My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don't know if he'll make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does," she explained of her continued work. "But, if he does make it, I don't know when he'll be able to work again."
Amanda goes on to explain that for the past four years she's continued to work on her fitness business, which she started "from the ground up." Kloots added that she's worked "every day" of her life to be successful and achieve what she has, which is something she says no female entrepreneur "should ever have to apologize for."
She continued, "There's a lot in my life that is uncertain right now. I have a family. I have bills. I have no idea what Nick's hospital bills are going to be. I haven't even tried to wrap my head around that yet. I have a mortgage. I have a car payment. I have a son that is 1-years-old that I want to send to college one day, or at least give him whatever I can. So, I will work. I will continue to work. I will continue to create and I'll continue to try to share that with people."
After showing a product she developed for her fitness brand, the mother-of-one reiterated that she still goes to the hospital every day to see Nick, but at the end of the day she has "to come home and go in a completely different direction to maintain" her business.
Nick currently remains in the intensive care unit at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. In the past few months, the Broadway star has weathered many ups and downs in his battle against the coronavirus and its effects, including the loss of his leg. Though he is now coronavirus negative, Amanda shared this week that if he makes it through this, he will likely need a double lung transplant.
As for her mental health, Amanda previously said she struggles but is optimistic. She told Gayle King, "He's fighting, I see it every day. Nick's doctor sees it and as long as he's in there and fighting, I'll continue to fight with him."