Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg Divorcing After 19 Years Together

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg are going their separate ways.
The Dirty Dancing and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars announced they are going through a divorce in a statement posted to their Instagram accounts. In the brief, but emotional message, the two revealed they've been separated since January and have since decided to formally split. "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," they explained. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."
They added that they were "totally crying" as they posted the announcement, which was met with support and love from friends like Constance Zimmer.
Grey and Gregg's announcement comes as the couple would've celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this month.
During their time together, the two actors welcomed their now-18-year-old daughter Stella.
Stella graduated from high school this year, which Clark commemorated with a post to Instagram. "Have to beam on this one for a moment. Stella Gregg, you didn't get the senior spring you deserved, but you worked so hard and (almost) never complained about the zoom classes and zoom senior day," he wrote alongside a photo. "You are deep and wise and hilarious and the world will be better off in your hands. I love you."
Additionally, on Father's Day Jennifer penned an adoring caption for her husband. She wrote, "happy father's day @clarkgregg. I love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o' time to make my dream come true. for continuing to show up as a devoted, loving dad and partner to raise this amazing human with. couldn't have done it without you. #fathersday"
Jennifer and Clark's careers in the movie industry afforded them the opportunity to work together on more than one occasion. In 2006, the couple starred opposite one another in the Lifetime movie Road to Christmas.
This year they also briefly appeared on The Conners where they played a couple.