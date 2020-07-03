Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg Divorcing After 19 Years Together

Jennifer Grey and Clark Gregg are going their separate ways.

The Dirty Dancing and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars announced they are going through a divorce in a statement posted to their Instagram accounts. In the brief, but emotional message, the two revealed they've been separated since January and have since decided to formally split. "After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we'd always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other," they explained. "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared and the wonderful daughter we've raised."

They added that they were "totally crying" as they posted the announcement, which was met with support and love from friends like Constance Zimmer.

Grey and Gregg's announcement comes as the couple would've celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary this month.