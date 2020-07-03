Lea Michele Returns to Social Media Following Controversy

Lea Michele shared her first picture to her Instagram Story since multiple co-stars came forward to share their alleged experiences with her.
The Glee star posted three photos to her Instagram Story on Friday, one of which showed her wearing a black mask, a pair of leggings and a sports bra that revealed her growing baby bump. She left each photo caption-less, but it appears the pictures were captured while on a hike in California.
Her followers were quick to notice the new activity on the app as the 33-year-old has been absent from all of her social media accounts for the better part of a month.
Michele's last post to Instagram was on June 3, when she issued an apology to the numerous individuals who "perceived" her prior actions to be "insensitive or inappropriate."
"One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face," Lea said, referencing the Black Lives Matter protests taking place across the country.
She continued, "When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them... I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience."
One of the people who accused Lea of impropriety was Samantha Ware, who seemingly responded to Lea's statement the next day. "Perceived? Purcieved? Purse? Open your purse??????????????" Ware wrote, alongside a link to a GoFundMe campaign for James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man who was shot and killed just days ago while protesting in Omaha, Nebraska.
Ware was one of the first people to speak about Lea's alleged actions. She claimed in a tweeted response to the 33-year-old, "LMAO remember when you made my first [television] gig a living hell?!?! Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if [you] had the opportunity you would 's--t in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…"
Numerous people have since come forward to share their own claims of the Glee star's "diva"-like behavior.