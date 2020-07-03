Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Spill Secrets About the Hamilton Cast and Share Backstage Stories

Related : Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks "Hamilton's" BLM Connection

While we all wanted to be in the room where it happened, thanks to Kelly Clarkson we got to be in the Zoom where it happened!

Yesterday on The Kelly Clarkson show, the talk show host had the original Hamilton cast on as her guests via a digital version of her program.

Their appearance came ahead of today's highly-anticipated premiere of the original musical on Disney+, which took the world by storm back in 2015 when it premiered.

On Clarkson's show, Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda spent the episode spilling secrets from the set, including everything from the process of casting the original Schuyler Sisters Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones as well as which cast members goofed around during rehearsals the most.

While on video with Soo, Goldsberry and Cephas Jones, Miranda shared how he came across each actress and knew that he had found the perfect cast for the iconic trio of sisters.