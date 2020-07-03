MLB Cancels All-Star Game for First Time Since 1945 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dodger Stadium's long-anticipated All-Star game will have to wait a little bit longer.
Earlier today, the MLB announced that for the first time since World War II, the league's iconic All-Star Game will not be played due to the health risks around the coronavirus pandemic.
The game, which was originally scheduled for July 14, would have marked the first time since 1980 that Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium would host the event. Thankfully, along with the cancelation announcement, the organization confirmed that L.A. would get to host in 2022 to make up for now-canceled event.
"Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year's All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star game, which is 2022, Commissioner Rob Manfred stated to MLB.com. Atlanta was already announced as the host for 2021, and Truist Park will remain next year's location.
"I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation," Manfred continued. "And for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic."
Typically, the All-Star game festivities include a face-off between the National and American League All-Star teams as well as a week-long schedule of community events, like concerts and a Home Run Derby that would have made social distancing difficult.
The All-Star game isn't the only summer event to have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March, many activities have been put on hold between various states declaring safer-at-home orders and requiring social distancing in businesses.
Films like the highly-anticipated Tenet and the latest Bond movie No Time to Die have postponed their release dates as theaters open in a staggered pattern around the country and globe, and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios have also shuttered their gates, making many of summer's traditional events and getaways closed for the time being.
However, while we may be spending more of this summer inside than normal, the excitement for when things can safely open back up again is palpable, and will no doubt be worth the wait.
"Baseball has helped America heal time and again," Manfred pointed out in his statement. "I look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to our city and Dodger Stadium for this Midsummer Classic."
Us, too!