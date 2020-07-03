Jay Cutler Shows Ex Kristin Cavallari Major Support 2 Months After Their Split

Who says you can't be friends with your ex?
Yesterday, former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler uploaded a sweet Instagram Story featuring Kristin Cavallari's upcoming cookbook, True Comfort, proving that the two are remaining supportive of one another even while apart.
"Taste tested and approved," he captioned the screenshot from Cavallari's Instagram Story promoting the book, which is full of 100 gluten and refined sugar-free recipes and is set to come out on September 29.
The sweet gesture comes just over two months after the duo's shocking announcement in late April that they were getting divorced.
While at first the couple's split was reportedly rocky—Cavallari was said to be "blindsided" by the divorce and they initially butted heads over their living arrangements—the two have now been working together for a more amicable split, such as coming to a temporary child support agreement for their three kids, Camden Jack Cutler, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler and Saylor James Cutler.
In fact, just a few weeks ago, Cavallari shared that they even spent Father's Day together with the kids.
Cavallari uploaded a photo of their kids and sweetly captioned it, "Saved the best for last....happy (late) Father's Day to Jay. We had a beautiful day together yesterday at my new house. Modern family? Co-parenting? Whatever you want to call it, we are navigating it the best way we know how."
"What I do know is, our 3 kids are lucky to have him as their daddy, she added. "Hopefully they all 3 get a smidge of that heart of gold."
That same sentiment of the kids having an amazing parent was also echoed by Cutler the previous month on Mother's Day, when he shared a pic of the mama of three with her kids.
"Happy Mother's day to all the moms," he started his caption. "These 3 little ones picked a good one."
As for those taste-tested recipes that the former NFL player approved? Cavallari has shared quite a few of them already, such as some delicious-looking carrot cake pancakes.
"In times like these, food brings us together. I've been developing recipes for comfort food classics, made healthy by simple swaps in ingredients," Cavallari wrote on Instagram at the end of March.
"For many of us, we're busier than ever, managing kids home from school while trying to get work done and getting nourishing meals on the table might feel just about impossible these days," she added, before linking out to some easy recipes for parents to try out.
Sounds like we're going to approve of these recipes, too!