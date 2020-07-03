Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shut Down Sussex Royal Charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started the process to close down their Sussex Royal charity.

Multiple outlets have reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed paperwork to make the closure official. Harry and Meghan, who are parents to 1-year-old son Archie Harrison, appear to be taking another step in distancing themselves from royal life. Just as news of their closing charity emerged, it was also noted that Harry's global initiative Travalyst had removed the "His Royal Highness" title from their website in reference to the Duke of Sussex.

As fans of the couple will know, Harry and Meghan previously revealed earlier this year that they're taking a step back from royal life. In doing so, Queen Elizabeth II announced an exit plan for the couple. As part of the agreement, it was revealed, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."