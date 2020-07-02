Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal How They Made It Through When Their Business Was Struggling

It may be hard to believe now, but at one point, Chip and Joanna Gaines were really struggling business-wise.

The former Fixer Upper stars opened up about the hardships they've overcome during a virtual discussion on Wednesday, explaining that in the beginning, they struggled to bring the vision they had for their Magnolia empire to life.

"I remember moments where Chip and I would look at each other and just think, ‘How are we going to make it?'" Joanna recalled. "Not seeing the end; not understanding you could actually get through it. We would look at each other and say 'Do we just bail and get out?' That seemed so much easier than having to figure out how [to] make it through this."

Ultimately, the 42-year-old mom of five said that she and Chip simply abided by an age-old expression.

"Chip and his family have always had this thing that Gaines never quit, so he'd say, 'Jo, we're not going to quit, we're going to make it through this,'" Joanna revealed. "We would look at each other every night and say we are not quitting. That level of commitment even when it felt hard helped me just know quitting isn't an option."