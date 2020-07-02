Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

Once a TV doctor, always a TV doctor.

Patrick "McDreamy" Dempsey, former star of Grey's Anatomy, shared a post earlier this week reminding his followers to wear a mask because "it's a good day to save lives," and it got us wondering...what's he up to now? In fact, what are all of the former doctors from Seattle Grace/Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital up to these days?

Some, like Derek Shepherd, have only been gone a few seasons. Some have been gone for more than decade. Some of the actors have even gone on to appear on our TV screens regularly on other shows. (What's up, Supergirl's Alex Danvers?) Some of the former Grey's doctors even came together for an ad back at the beginning of the pandemic to thank health care workers.

You've probably even forgotten about some of the Grey's Anatomy doctors who have come and gone, so to remind you, we've got a handy dandy gallery, which you can find below!