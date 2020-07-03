Learn How Antoni Porowski Makes a Summery Bruschetta & Why He's Embracing Quarantine

Yum!

Antoni Porowski might not be able to give your entire diet a complete overhaul à la Queer Eye, but he can teach you how to make one of his favorite summer dishes: bruschetta.

His version of the Italian classic is basically grilled bread (or Ciabatta or a baguette) that's brushed with a little bit of olive oil and fresh garlic, and topped with everything from goat's cheese to strawberries.

"When I started working for Ted Allen—my predecessor on Queer Eye, host of Chopped—he taught me he's obsessed with tomatoes, and he eats them all summer long," Antoni told E! News. "And he taught me to put strawberries in bruschetta, which doesn't not make sense because strawberries go actually really nicely with really good balsamic vinegar."

The key to achieving the perfect taste, Antoni added, is to add salt right before eating or serving. Any earlier, and the tomatoes start to lose their moisture.