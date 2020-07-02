Racial JusticeGhislaine MaxwellNick CorderoWhere Are They Now?

Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel and Opens Up About Social Anxiety

Oscar winner Brie Larson has launched a YouTube channel. Watch her first video now!
By Jess Cohen Jul 02, 2020 5:54 PMTags
YouTubeCelebritiesBrie Larson
Brie Larson, Variety's Power of Women 2019, Fashion Police widgetRob Latour for Variety

Brie Larson has launched a YouTube channel!

To the delight of fans around the world, the Oscar winner and Marvel star dropped her first video on Thursday, entitled, "So, I made a decision..." In the video, Larson is joined by fellow YouTube stars and content creators, as well as her mom and grandma, who give her advice on starting her channel.

"Hi, I'm Brie Larson...oh God," the actress says in the video's opening message, before hilariously starting over. "Hi, I'm Brie Larson, I'm an actor, you might know me from Captain Marvel, or maybe you me from nothing. Maybe you just randomly, from the algorithm clicked on this. But regardless, hello! I'm starting a YouTube channel."

Explaining why she decided to start her channel, Larson shared, "YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it's been like, how to use my printer, or it's been watching like, how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter."

photos
Brie Larson's Best Looks

"It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally," Larson, 30, continued. "But, there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content."

Trending Stories

1

Sia Recalls Keeping Maddie Ziegler Off a Plane With Harvey Weinstein

2

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

3

Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He’ll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant

"So, with all that said, the following video is just me getting warmed up and feeling this out and getting to talk with a lot of really brilliant creators," Larson told viewers.

Related: Brie Larson Dishes on Intense "Captain Marvel" Training

In the video, Larson also talks about social anxiety and being introverted.

"For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself...I'm introverted, I'm scared, I have social anxiety," Larson can be heard saying in the video. "And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.'"

"And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I'm scared of, has just helped me so much," she added.

After posting the video, fans of Larson took to social media to share their excitement.

"BRIE LARSON HAS MADE A YOUTUBE CHANNEL... I REPEAT BRIE HAS MADE A CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE," on Twitter user wrote. "We have been blessed once again."

While another comment reads, "brie larson is my new favourite youtuber."

In the video, Larson also spills secrets about her career, including the fact that she auditioned for The Hunger Games! Take a look at the video above to find out what other major movies Larson almost starred in!

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 12:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Sia Recalls Keeping Maddie Ziegler Off a Plane With Harvey Weinstein

2

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested

3

Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He’ll Likely Need Double Lung Transplant

4

Jada Pinkett Smith Denies August Alsina Claims About Alleged Affair

5

Where Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Stand Amid Engagement Rumor