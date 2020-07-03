Outrage and Unanswered Questions: Why the 2018 Death of Tamla Horsford Is Under Investigation Again

At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, Tamla Horsford went to a birthday party at a house in Cumming, Ga. It was going to be an old-school pajama party, a girls' night out for the wives and moms in attendance.

At 8:59 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2018, 911 received a call about an unresponsive female at a Cumming residence and, when sheriff's deputies arrived, they found Horsford dead in the backyard.

Several months later, Horsford's death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner finding that her broken bones and internal injuries were consistent with the result of a fall off a 14-foot-high deck after a night of drinking.

The case attracted its share of media attention and has since been discussed on two dozen true crime podcasts. A 40-year-old mother of five going to an adult sleepover and ending up dead is exactly the stuff of rapt fascination. But once the findings were released, mass interest petered out in favor of the next case, the next bizarre set of circumstances.

But the official findings didn't satisfy Horsford's family, and they didn't plan on letting it go.