Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Ariela Says She Has Mixed Emotions About Returning to Ethiopia

Exclusive! See Ariela reunite with Biniyam in this 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way sneak peek.
It's the moment Ariela has been planning for on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, she's about to be reunited with Biniyam and start her new life in Ethiopia with her beau.

"I was excited, but after this trip my excitement is slowly dissipating," Ariela tells cameras after she and her mother arrive in the country from America.

Say what?

Ariela, 28, is a recent divorcee who had no plans to fall in love again this quickly. On a trip around the world, she met Biniyam in Ethiopia and stayed with him for a couple of months. Before returning home, she discovered she was pregnant. So, she decided to move back to Ethiopia so Biniyam could be present at the birth of their child.

"I'm feeling a lot of mixed emotions. Biniyam and I are starting all over and I'm having the baby in less than 3 months, so there's really not a lot of time to get to know each other again. And I'm not really sure how to handle it," Ariela says in a confessional in the exclusive clip above.

This is the second American woman Biniyam has met and had a baby with. His ex took his son back to America.

"When I see Ari pushing her cart with her pregnant belly, I felt so happy," he says in the clip above. "I'm so happy. She's here for me because she loves me."

See their reunion in the exclusive preview.

Get the rundown on the couples of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way below.

TLC
Tim and Melyza

Tim, 34 from Dallas, Texas, met Melyza, a 29-year-old from Colombia, while out at a bar. They hit it off right away while Melyza was working as an au pair in the United States. She planned to move to Texas after dating long distance, but Tim did something to lose Melyza's trust, so to prove his love for her, Tim is moving to Colombia.

TLC
Kenneth and Armando

Kenneth, a 57-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida, met Armando, a 31-year-old from Mexico, through a gay father support group. After realizing their bond was too strong to deny, Kenneth decided to leave everything behind to be with Armando and his daughter in Mexico. But Armando's family is not accepting of his sexuality and they do not know about his relationship.

TLC
Ariela and Biniyam

Ariela, a 28-year-old from Princeton, New Jersey, is a recent divorcee who had no plans to fall in love again. Then on a trip around the world, she met Biniyam, a 29-year-old from Ethiopia. She stayed with him for months and found out she was pregnant. She decided to return to Ethiopia so Biniyam could be there, but the living conditions and healthcare system where Ariela will give birth and live with her new family have her and her family nervous for the big move.

TLC
Jenny and Sumit

They're back! After the drama around Sumit keeping his arranged marriage a secret from Jenny in season one, Jenny, 61, left India and returned to her family in the United States. Now, she's ready to move back to be with Sumit, 32, who is promising to never lie to her again. Sumit plans to divorce his wife, so now Jenny is heading back to India with hope.

TLC
Brittany and Yazan

Brittany, 26, hails from Palm Beach, Florida and is preparing to move across the world to Jordan for Yazan, 24. The two met through a video chat set up by Yazan's sister and felt it was love at first sight. Now, the two must overcome their cultural differences—Yazan is a devout Muslim and Brittany has no plans to convert to Islam—to live happily ever after together. Will Brittany's free spirit rub Yazan's conservative family the wrong way? Plus, Brittany is keeping a secret that could ruin everything.

TLC
Deavan and Jihoon

Viewers met Deavan, 23 and Jihoon, 29, in the first season of The Other Way. Now she's ready to fully make the move to South Korea with her two kids, but upon arrival, it's evident the two have many obstacles to overcome, including the language barrier.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

