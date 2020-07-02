Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested in Connection With Sexual Abuse Investigation

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, a confidante of Jefferey Epstein, has been arrested by federal authorities.

NBC News, citing senior law enforcement officials, reports that Maxwell was taken into custody on Thursday morning in Bedford, New Hampshire. Maxwell, the 58-year-old daughter of the late British media proprietor Robert Maxwell, has made headlines for her alleged involvement in Epstein's sexual abuse case. Maxwell has previously denied any wrongdoing.

In the federal indictment obtained by E! News, Maxwell is charged with six counts for her alleged involvement in the Epstein abuse case. The counts include conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel and engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, as well as two counts of perjury.

"The charges set forth herein stem from the role of Ghislaine Maxwell, the defendant, in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein," the indictment states. "In particular, from at least in or about 1994, up to and including at least in or about 1997, Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims know to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18. The victims were as young as 14 years old when they were groomed and abused by Maxwell and Epstein, both of whom knew that certain victims were in fact under the age of 18."