Greenleaf's Merle Dandridge: Inside My Self-Care Routine

It's a busy summer for Merle Dandridge.

Not only is the fifth and final season of her hit show Greenleaf currently airing on OWN on Tuesday nights (seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix), but she's also co-starring in The Flight Attendant, a new HBO Max miniseries with Kaley Cuoco.

With a packed schedule, a wellness routine is essential for the 45-year-old star, who revealed to us that she makes time to "Meditate/pray, write and sweat" every day, and her beauty routine that is completely free and can totally change your mindset.

And as part of E!'s Wellness Wednesday series, the Broadway star is opening up about her self-care routine, including her go-to snacks and workout, as well as her three must-read book recommendations. Plus, she shared the social media accounts and apps she turns to for positivity on a daily basis.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

I'm grateful. I'm grateful. I'm grateful.