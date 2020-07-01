David Foster Says He "Will Never" Reveal the Real Reason He Left Yolanda Hadid

David Foster is keeping the cause of his divorce from Yolanda Hadid private.

The musician revealed in his 2019 documentary David Foster: Off the Record, which released on Netflix this Tuesday, that he will "never" share the true reason why he split from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

But in the absence of real answers, speculation has run amok. Some theorize, including Hadid, that Foster left her because of her battle with Lyme disease. However, the 70-year-old insisted that is not the case. "How can I leave a sick woman?" David said in the documentary. "The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left. It was for a different reason, which I will never disclose, but it had nothing to do with her being sick."

In his initial statement on their split in 2015, the music producer told E! News, "Over the past few weeks, a great deal of inaccurate or baseless information has been reported claiming to represent my thoughts and feelings. It is painful to watch this happen repeatedly–especially while trying to cope with the personal nature of the challenges surrounding the breakup of our loving marriage."