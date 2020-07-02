Why the New Unsolved Mysteries Made Some Big Changes to the Beloved Series

For many, the appearance of Robert Stack, clad a trench coat, on a fog-filled soundstage could only mean one thing: They were home sick from school and watching an Unsolved Mysteries marathon, certain a mysterious fate was about to befall them in the middle of the day. Terry Dunn Meurer, co-creator of Unsolved Mysteries, has heard that scenario many times before.

"We have, actually, including from my children," Meurer laughed.

The series, which ran on and off and across a variety of networks including NBC, CBS and Lifetime from 1987-2010, is back with a new season on Netflix. Meurer, who co-created the series with John Cosgrove, returned to executive produce the 12 new episodes for the streamer alongside Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy. For the streamer, the format has been tweaked and the host is nowhere to be seen…unless you know where to look.