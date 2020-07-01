Paris Jackson's Jesus Movie Role Sparks Petitions to Block Film

A lot of people are not happy with Paris Jackson's newest movie role—more than 270,000, to be more specific.

In April, it was confirmed that the late Michael Jackson's only daughter will star in Janell Shirtcliff's upcoming film, Habit, as Jesus. Jackson will appear along with several fellow stars, including Gavin Rossdale and Bella Thorne, who, according to Entertainment Weekly, portrays "a street-smart girl with a Jesus fetish who masquerades as a nun while trying to escape the consequences of a violent drug deal."

However, while the film has not yet been released, critics have voiced their objection to the film by way of a Change.org petition directed at Warner Bros. and Lionsgate titled "Prevent the distribution of the film 'Habit.'" The petition, which launched a week ago, has amassed 270,874 signatures of its 300,000 goal.

The description of the petition calls the movie "blasphemous" and urges supporters to "please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society."