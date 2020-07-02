We Have Clearance, Clarence, to Share These Secrets About Airplane!

The genius of this movie was the parade of actors known for dramatic roles that ZAZ assembled to deliver jokes with utmost seriousness—such as Leslie Nielsen, who in his later life became famous for spoofs like The Naked Gun (directed by David Zucker and written by ZAZ with Pat Proft), but who before Airplane! was largely a mid-level star known for B-pictures like Forbidden Planet and The Poseidon Adventure.

But even if all he had ever done on film was reply to the comment "Surely you can't be serious" with "I am serious, and don't call me Shirley," he'd be a legend.

"My dad said he didn't really recognized how funny it all was until he saw Airplane! at a screening with a test audience," Nielsen's daughter Thea told Cryns. "Dad said audience members were clutching their sides they were laughing so hard."

"It suddenly dawned on him he wasn't being cast against type," Thea said. "The fact was he was always cast against type before Airplane!"

Thea also said that her fun-loving father was a lot like Frank Drebin, the good-hearted and heroic albeit clueless cop he played in The Naked Gun movies—and he sold fart-sound noisemakers to everyone on the Airplane! set, causing so much flatulent levity that David Zucker sent a basket around to collect the toys.

Hagerty backed that up, recalling how Nielsen "always broke the scene with his fake flatulence. The studio executives would come over and ask what was happening, but it was Leslie so you could forgive him."