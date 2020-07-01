Prince Harry Pays Tribute to Princess Diana in Surprise Video Message to Changemakers

Related : Prince Harry Follows in Late Mom Princess Diana's Footsteps

A meaningful message made even more poignant.

Prince Harry delivered a surprise video address at the virtual Diana Awards on Wednesday, commending the charity's 2020 honorees for creating and sustaining positive change in memory of the late Princess Diana.

What made the Duke of Sussex's speech even more special was that it came on what would've been his Princess Diana's 59th birthday.

"I am so incredibly proud to be part of these awards as they honor the legacy of my mother and bring out the very best in people like you," Harry said. "You are all doing such incredible work and at a time of great uncertainty, you have found the power and inspiration inside of you, to make a positive mark on the world, and I love that The Diana Award is able to help you do it."

He continued, "I know that my mother has been an inspiration to many of you and I can assure you she would have been fighting your corner. Like many of you, she never took the easy route, or the popular one, or the comfortable one, but she stood for something and she stood up for people who needed it."