Brian Austin Green Spends Time With Model Tina Louise, Courtney Stodden After Megan Fox Breakup

As Megan Fox's romance with Machine Gun Kelly continues to heat up, her ex Brian Austin Green is also spending time with someone new.
The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 30, with model Tina Louise. Photos show the duo grabbing a meal at Sugar Taco before exiting the restaurant together. Later that same day, Green, who shares three kids with ex Fox, also appeared to spend time with Courtney Stodden. On Tuesday night, Stodden posted a video with Green on Instagram, writing, "9021 now I kn0w..."
Green, 46, and Stodden, 25, first stepped out together in June, shortly after the actor's split from Fox was revealed. Cameras spotted the duo during their outing to Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, Calif. An eyewitness previously told E! News that Green was "very attentive to her" during their outing and "opened the door for her when she got in the car."
"They were laughing together in the car," the eyewitness also shared.
In late April, E! News learned that Green and Fox, who wed in 2010, had been living separately. However, a source told E! News at the time that, "They don't plan to file divorce right now." Green later confirmed the breakup from Fox on his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast.
"She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me. I know that, like, as far as a family, like, what we've built, it's really cool and it's really special," Green said in the May podcast. "So, we decided, 'Let's make sure we don't lose that. Let's make sure that, no matter what, we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids. And we'll still do family vacations and we'll do holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.'"
Despite Fox moving on with Machine Gun Kelly, it sounds like Green is still holding out hope for a reunion.
A source told E! News in June that while the two decided to go their separate ways, Green "isn't filing for divorce yet."
"He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another," the insider shared. "It's been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends."